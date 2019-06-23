‘Horse meditation circle’ in Utah brings participants peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAMAS, Utah — If life has you stressed out, a horse meditation circle might be just what the doctor ordered.

One was hosted Sunday at High Star Ranch in Kamas by Park City Horse Experience.

The theory is that horses have a heart five times as big as a human's, so when they're in a calm state, it can pass on to humans.

"It was awesome," said Horse Meditation Circle cowboy Jack Perenboom. "People come with their own questions and their own way of being, and they try to find out who they are with those horses, and that gives wonderful answers."

Perenboom said one woman and a horse really connected, and the horse helped her release some stress.