Police: man in custody after fatal shooting in Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah – A man was booked into jail on Friday after a teen was found shot in Millcreek Canyon.

The Unified Police Department responded to reports of a male teen with a gunshot wound at approximately 2:30 p.m. near 4700 East Millcreek Canyon.

In a press release, Unified Police said people nearby administered medical aid until emergency crews arrived. The 17-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries.

The UPD Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and later found the injury to the teen was not self-inflicted, the press release states.

Police said Emilio Madrigal-Rios, 19, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice, both second and third degree felonies.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim due to his age, but said the victim and Madrigal-Rios are related.

The investigation is ongoing. Formal charges are expected to be filed early next week with the District Attorney’s Office.