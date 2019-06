Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah —A local barbershop has taken in a unique apprentice.

Jayden Francom, 12, has wanted to be a barber since childhood. He would cut his friends' hair, and his dad said he even made conversation with them like a real barber.

Jayden will be the 4th generation barber in his family and has become an apprentice in training at The Hive Barbershop in Herriman alongside his dad, Ray Francom.

