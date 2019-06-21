Wellness Wednesday: How to visit the doctor from the comfort of your couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Your next doctor’s appointment could be from home. Intermountain Healthcare patients are now connecting with their providers via video appointments from the comfort of their own couches.

The platform used is similar to Connect Care and takes place with the patient’s already established provider.

Benefits of a Scheduled Video Visit include:

Convenient appointment in the comfort of your own home

Save on travel expense and time

No waiting in a doctor’s office

A video appointment might work for you if you are over the age of 18 and already have an appointment and need follow-up for one of the following conditions:

ADHD

Diabetes, Type 2

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Osteoporosis

Anxiety

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Prediabetes or high blood sugar

Smoking cessation

Depression

High cholesterol

Low bone density or pre-osteoporosis

Weight management

Or if you are working with a specialist in one of the following areas:

Heart Rhythm

Nurse Midwife

Orthopedic Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Sleep Medicine

More clinics and providers are coming on board with this service – ask your provider if a video visit may work for you.

To find out more, visit IntermountainHealthcare.org/VideoVisit.