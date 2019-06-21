U of U student not heard from since Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student hasn't been heard from since Monday, and her parents are becoming concerned.

23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck texted her parents to let them know she arrived at the Salt Lake City Airport at about 1 a.m. after flying from Los Angeles.

That was her last communication. She was reported missing Thursday around 4 p.m.

Her dad told Fox 13 she missed her classes at the University of Utah this week, and that is unlike her.

Her parents believe she ordered a ride from Lyft at the airport.

Lyft sent the following statement to Fox 13:

"We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation."

Lyft stated that Lueck's route "contained no irregularities and ended at the destination entered by the rider," and the driver continued to give rides immediately after her ride ended.

Police are now investigating.

"There's a lot our detectives are looking into, and they do this with every case — they look at what they can and go from there," said Det. Michael Ruff with Salt Lake City Police. "They are trying to retrace her steps. They are are trying to talk to people they can."

Police are not yet saying Mackenzie is endangered.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation can contact Salt Lake City Police at (801) 799-3000.