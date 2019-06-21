× Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

4 medium sized sweet potatoes (washed)

½ cup cooked brown rice

1 cup black beans

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 clove minced garlic

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh chopped cilantro

Salsa

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

¼ small red onion small chopped

½ anaheim chili, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, and zest

2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Guacamole

1 ripe avocado

½ garlic cloves minced or smashed

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and zest

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

Toppings

mozzarella cheese

Cholula hot sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425ºF. Line a baking dish with parchment paper.

Prick each sweet potato with a fork up to 4 times in different locations and place on the baking sheet and into the oven. Bake for 45 minutes or until tender.

In a microwaveable bowl, add cooked rice, cumin, paprika, cilantro and black beans. Stir and heat. Finish with olive oil.

To make the salsa, half the cherry tomatoes and add to a small mixing bowl. Add the chopped Anaheim pepper with the fresh cilantro. Add the diced tomatoes and season with salt, pepper and fresh lime juice and zest. Set aside to soak up all of the juices and finish with extra virgin olive oil.

To make the guacamole, slice the avocado in half and carefully remove the pit. Place the avocado in a bowl and smash with a fork or small whisk. Once broken up, add the garlic. lime juice and zest, and cilantro, and finish with salt and pepper.

Once you remove the sweet potatoes from the oven, cut lengthwise and split right down the middle. Smash the potato with a fork and cover with your homemade salsa and toppings. Start with the rice and beans and top with salsa, guac and cheese. Finish with your hot sauce of preference and enjoy!

