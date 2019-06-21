SL County Council to consider resolution supporting ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy

SALT LAKE CITY — The County Council will vote next week on a proposed resolution in support of banning conversion therapy on LGBTQ children.

“Salt Lake County urges the Utah State Legislature and the Governor of the State of Utah to adopt a statute that protects minors from conversion therapy by prohibiting licensed mental health therapists from subjecting minors to these harmful and discredited practices,” the resolution, sponsored by Councilman Arlyn Bradshaw and Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, states.

A ban on conversion therapy was introduced earlier this year to the Utah State Legislature with a lot of fanfare, but it imploded when more conservative members amended the bill. Since then, FOX 13 has reported, Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, has been engaged in talks to revive the bill and possibly pass it in a special session.

The Salt Lake County Council is scheduled to vote on the resolution next week. It will also vote on a resolution commemorating LGBTQ Pride Month.