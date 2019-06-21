Silver Moon Taqueria gives us a pork taco recipe, and tells us how you can have them at your Summer shindig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clayton Greenhalgh spent a lot of time in Mexico, and developed a fondness of its food. He made it his mission to perfect the El Pastor (pork) tacos that he so loved, and he said he just might have done it!

He stopped by to share his secret, showing us how to make them!

Arbol chiles

Guajuito chiles

Tomatoes 4 to 8

2 cloves garlic

1/2 white onion

Handful of cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Jalapeño

1 Serrano

Clayton said you don't have to include spicy peppers if you want a milder taco; you can easily substitute red or green peppers and enjoy a similar flavor with less heat!

He also believes that salt is a great way to brighten up any savory dish, and is healthy in the right amounts. He recommends one pinch of salt per person in the dish that you're cooking.

If you'd like Clayton and his team at Silver Moon Taqueria to cook for you and your guests, they do private parties! Book well in advance, Clayton says, by visiting silvermoontaqueria.com.