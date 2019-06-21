× Remains found on mountainside near Ogden identified as man reported missing in 2018

OGDEN, Utah — Rapid DNA analysis has brought closure to the case of a man reported missing in May of 2018.

According to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, hikers found human remains on a mountainside near the Ogden Nature Center on March 17 of this year.

Rapid DNA Analysis of the remains confirmed the identity of the deceased as 29-year-old Mark Myres of Ogden. Myres was reported missing May 4, 2018.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Department and the AG’s Office are pleased that the use of the Rapid DNA technology is able to provide answers to Mr. Myres’ family,” Special Agent Nate Mutter said. “We’d like to express our condolences for their loss.”

Rapid DNA Analysis was first used by the AG’s office in 2018. The printer-sized device allows law enforcement to analyze evidence and get results within a few hours—a significant reduction in time over previous methods.