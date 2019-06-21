Possibly intoxicated driver crashes into Hyrum Reservoir, police say

HYRUM, Utah — A woman escaped from driving her car into a body of water Friday evening without serious injuries, but she may be in legal trouble.

A 22-year-old woman was driving along the west side of Hyrum Reservoir in Cache Valley when she failed to navigate the bend in the road,

according to Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen. Her car went off the road and landed in the water. She was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash and an investigation is underway. The driver’s name was not released.

Multiple bystanders who witnessed the crash stopped to help, Jensen wrote.

The car was still in the water awaiting a tow truck at the time of this report.