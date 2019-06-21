Meet the new Miss Utah! Check out her impressive career and charity work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We got to meet Dexonna Talbot of Spanish Fork, who just one week ago was crowned Miss Utah 2019, walking away with $11,100 of the $65,000 awarded in scholarships.

She's a student at the University of Utah studying ballet performance, and during the Miss Utah competition performed ballet en pointe and won a preliminary award!

For the competition, she revealed her Social Impact Initiative (SII) is "Servesteem - Increasing Self-Esteem Through Service." She's going to become an ambassador for SII and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

It was a moving experience when, for CMN, she asked a boy to homecoming. The video of this gained over 16 million views, prompting a special appearance on the "Steve Harvey Show."

During the second night of preliminary competition, she received the preliminary talent award and a $100 scholarship. She was also awarded the esteemed Sadie Huish Memorial Scholarship for her work with her social impact initiative and received a $1,000 scholarship. Along with the title of Miss Utah 2019 and a $10,000 scholarship, Murdock Hyundai gave her the keys to a brand new car for the year. She will also receive multiple in-kind donations and services from the proud sponsors of the Miss Utah Organization.

Find out more by visiting missutah.org.