Meet the new Miss Utah! Check out her impressive career and charity work

Posted 2:38 pm, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, June 21, 2019

We got to meet Dexonna Talbot of Spanish Fork, who just one week ago was crowned Miss Utah 2019, walking away with $11,100 of the $65,000 awarded in scholarships.

She's a student at the University of Utah studying ballet performance, and during the Miss Utah competition performed ballet en pointe and won a preliminary award!

For the competition, she revealed her Social Impact Initiative (SII) is "Servesteem - Increasing Self-Esteem Through Service." She's going to become an ambassador for SII and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

It was a moving experience when, for CMN, she asked a boy to homecoming. The video of this gained over 16 million views, prompting a special appearance on the "Steve Harvey Show."

During the second night of preliminary competition, she received the preliminary talent award and a $100 scholarship. She was also awarded the esteemed Sadie Huish Memorial Scholarship for her work with her social impact initiative and received a $1,000 scholarship. Along with the title of Miss Utah 2019 and a $10,000 scholarship, Murdock Hyundai gave her the keys to a brand new car for the year. She will also receive multiple in-kind donations and services from the proud sponsors of the Miss Utah Organization.

Find out more by visiting missutah.org.

