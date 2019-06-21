Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macaroni, "Mac" has a smile that will melt your heart!

He's a cocker spaniel mix and would be a wonderful companion dog or family dog. He gets along with cats and other dogs, and would prefer another dog around to keep him happy.

He's very easy tempered and as active as you need him to be.

He loves to chase toys and loves to snuggle too!

Mac is house trained with access to an outside door. If he hears something outside he will bark, but stop when you tell him to.

He's full grown and 25 pounds, but does shed some so he'll need to be groomed regularly. He's a good boy and even lays down to be groomed.

Mac's also had some dental care (Hearts4Paws just spent $350 on that).... but his adoption fee is just $200 and he comes chipped and fixed and current on all vaccinations.

If you're interested in meeting Mac, visit: hearts4paws.org.