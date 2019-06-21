LDS missionaries escape after held at gunpoint at West Valley home

Posted 8:09 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16AM, June 21, 2019

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Six missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have escaped after being held at gunpoint in West Valley City.

Police said the men were at the Windsor Estates mobile home park at 8 p.m. Thursday for an appointment with 46-year-old Paul Marquez.

Officers said they believe Marquez was drunk when he allegedly held the six men at gunpoint.

Marquez let the missionaries go after about an hour and they immediately called the police.

Police arrested Marquez.

No one was hurt.

