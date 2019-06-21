Hazmat crews respond to jet fuel spill at University hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Hazardous materials crews are working to clean up a jet fuel spill at the University of Utah Hospital Friday afternoon.

A semitrailer hauling a tank of jet fuel — used for the hospital's medical helicopters — spilled 25 gallons onto the road behind the hospital, according to SLCFD Division Chief Ryan Mellor.

SLCFD hazmat crews responded with their first priority being to keep it out of the water supply. The fuel has gone down two storm drains, Mellor said, but both connect to a retention pond and did not get into the city system.

Two people were "contaminated" by the spill, Mellor said, but have been decontaminated and are without serious injuries.

The hospital has arranged for a company to come and dispose of the fuel, and officials say there is no threat to the public.