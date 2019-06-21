Get a new high-paying career in a year or less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davis Technical College says they need more students to meet employer demand in its Diesel/ Heavy Duty Technology program.

It has a 98 percent placement rate when students graduate!

We talked with Davis Technical College Heavy Duty Instructors Tim Richards and Scott King who say the program provides training in a variety of diesel powered vehicles, engines and power systems and students get hands-on work in the maintenance and repair of transmissions, differentials, brakes, steering and suspension, wheel alignment, hydraulics and engine rebuilding.

Students can enroll as early as their high school junior or senior years (tuition free while in high school), and Davis Tech has transfer options with other higher education schools too.

The program can be completed in a a year or less. It is self-paced with flexible scheduling options so an adult student can move through the programs quickly while working a day job.

For more information please visit: davistech.edu/diesel-heavy-duty-technology.