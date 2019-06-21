FREE event will introduce you to new hiking, biking and family adventuring trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trail Fest 2019 is coming up on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Ogden. It's a free celebration to introduce more people to Weber County's beautiful, inter-connected trails established for hiking, biking and family adventuring.

Weber Pathways is sponsoring the event, presented by Bank of Utah. It includes a wide variety of organized trail activities from 8am to noon along the Centennial Trail and a Trailfest Health and Fitness Expo at the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 East 25th Street, from 9am to 1:30pm during Downtown Ogden's Farmer's Market.

The Centennial Trail is officially designated as the beautiful 27-mile loop formed by the Bonneville Shoreline, Ogden River Parkway and Weber River Parkway trails, passing through Ogden, South Ogden, Uintah, Riverdale, West Haven and Marriott-Slaterville.

Weber Pathways is involved in trail conservation, to create new trails for people to enjoy and to make sure existing trails are maintained. You can help them maintain trails and minimize your impact on Utah's trails by following a few rules of etiquette.

For more information on Trail Fest, please visit: weberpathways.org.