× Brian Head issues boil order after E. coli found in water supply

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — The town of Brian Head has issued a boil order for their water after E. coli was detected in the supply Thursday.

According to a notice posted by the town, residents should boil water for one minute and let it cool before using it or use bottled water for the interim.

The E. coli was detected Thursday. Officials will chlorinate and flush the water system while increasing sampling to pinpoint the source of the bacteria.

Residents will be notified when the boil order is lifted.

Click here for more details.