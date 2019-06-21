Big, budget-conscious families will love this travel trailer that’s decked out with tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need a hotel on wheels that's easy on the wallet? Brandon Hall of Access RV gave us a tour of the Gray Wolf 29TE, a popular model for conscientious young families.

"You get four bunk beds; each with its own window," he said.

There are lots of beds! You've got the quad bunks, the dinette bed, sofa bed, and the Master bed!

And he says the Gray Wolf brand is perfect for budget-watchers.

"They give you more quality dollar for dollar than its competition," he said.

And you won't have to sacrifice anything! From a decked-out kitchen, to plenty of USB outlets, and a push-button exterior awning, you'll be able to forget "roughing it" and enjoy your indoor arrangement as much as the one in the beautiful outdoors!

