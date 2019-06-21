95 percent of students get a job right out of school with this program

Posted 2:34 pm, June 21, 2019, by

95 percent of students get a job right after graduating from the CNC Machining program at Davis Technical College.

We talked with CNC Machining Instructors Geoffrey Vincent and Matt Winslow who say the program can be completed in a year or less.  Classes are self-paced with flexible scheduling options.  So, an adult can move through the program quickly while working a day job.

Students enrolled in the CNC Machining Program will utilize industry standard tools, equipment and procedures as entry-level machinists.  They will study blueprint reading, sketching, part design, CNC operation and CNC programming.

If you'd like to learn more about enrolling, visit: davistech.edu/cnc-machining.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.