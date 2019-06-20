Women’s World Cup: US wins Group F, defeats Sweden 2-0

LE HAVRE, France — The U.S. women’s national team defeated Sweden 2-0 to finish the group stage game of the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a perfect 3-0 record.

Lindsey Horan scored the fastest goal of this year’s tournament in the third minute off a corner kick and Tobin Heath made it 2-0 in the 66th minute with a goal from a sharp angle that was later ruled an own goal from Sweden’s Jonna Andersson.

Up next, the U.S. will face Group B runner-up Spain in the Round of 16.

The U.S. also set a record for the most goals scored in a group stage with 18. The previous mark (17) was set by Norway in 1995.

