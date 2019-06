We're excited to see #wildlife using the new Parleys Summit overpass! The overpass and roadside fencing are providing safer migration routes and reducing collisions. Thanks to everyone, including @UtahDOT, who made this wildlife-crossing structure possible. pic.twitter.com/9Dy3QbxU8u — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) June 20, 2019

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — The wildlife overpass that crosses I-80 at Parleys Summit is a big hit with the animals.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources tweeted video of various animals using the bridge.

The video shows moose, elk, deer, cougars and coyotes safely crossing the busy interstate below.

The tweet thanks everyone, including UDOT, for making the wildlife crossing structure possible.