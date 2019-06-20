UHP troopers catch tire-slashing suspect after short pursuit in Rio Grande area

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol said two troopers were minorly injured after confronting a man suspected of slashing tires Thursday night.

Sgt. Nick Street with UHP said the troopers confronted the man in the Rio Grande area around 8:45 p.m. before he ran off.

A citizen assisted the troopers in catching the suspect and a short scuffle ensued, according to UHP.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation; the troopers received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

