Rest area on I-80 near Coalville closed as hazmat crews respond to spill

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A rest area off I-80 is closed as fire crews respond to a hazmat spill Thursday afternoon.

North Summit Fire states crews responded to the rest area at mile marker 165 on westbound I-80, which is near Coalville.

Sgt. Nick Street, UHP, said the incident began around 10 a.m. and it’s unclear at this time how the spill occurred.

Fire officials called the incident a hazmat spill. Street said the spill involves an unknown white powder.

The rest area has been closed as crews work to identify and clean up the substance.

No further details about the size of the spill or the cause were immediately available.

