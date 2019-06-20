× Grantsville Police searching for man who escaped custody

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Grantsville City Police is searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle and fleeing after escaping police custody Thursday evening.

Police said Jake Lowe was arrested for drunken driving and escaped from police custody before running to a home he had lived in.

The Tooele County SWAT team entered the home after obtaining a search warrant but could not locate Lowe, according to police.

Police believe Lowe then stole a grey 2003 Toyota Camry with license plate No. 905 WVZ; Lowe is known to frequent the Ogden and West Haven area.

Police are seeking to arrest Lowe on multiple charges and said he could be dangerous — anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to not make contact with him and call dispatch at (435) 882-5600.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.