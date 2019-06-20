Fisherman discovers two human legs in Pennsylvania river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - A fisherman made a gruesome discovery last month in the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania – parts of two human legs, according to the Lycoming County Coroner.

They were cut at the knee, apparently with a thin-blade hand saw, authorities say. They think they might have belonged to a female because the toenails were painted pink.

The feet had white socks with “Polo Jeans” and “R.L.” on them above a red, white and blue flag. Investigators think they are Ralph Lauren brand.

The legs were found near the Hepburn Street Dam the evening of May 11th.

The coroner says since no one was reported missing in the Williamsport area, investigators are looking into the possibility that the legs belong to a person who was killed somewhere else.

The coroner believes the person was killed about six months before the grisly discovery.

Investigators searched the river extensively after the legs were found, but nothing else was discovered.

The coroner says state police have entered DNA from the remains as well as case information with into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.