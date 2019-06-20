× BYU football player accused of drunken driving

PROVO, Utah — A BYU football wide receiver is accused of driving under the influence and he pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Wednesday, according to court documents.

Junior Neil Pau’u has been charged with one DUI count and one count of interference with a traffic control device; he pleaded not guilty to both charges from June 8.

According to a police report obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, Pau’u ran over “the candle sticks and yellow tape that were used to close the road for road repair” and submitted to a chemical breath test after the officer “could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle.”

BYU football spokesman Brett Pyne said in a statement sent to FOX 13, “We are aware of the situation and looking into it.”

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver from Santa Ana, California, had 18 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown last season for the Cougars.

