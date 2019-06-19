Where you can see Broadway actors perform in Disney classics in Utah!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family friendly shows are happening now through October at Tuacahn! Their Summer Broadway in the Canyon Amphitheatre series includes: Disney's The Little Mermaid, Disney's When You Wish, and The Sound of Music.

A few reasons to catch a show this Summer:

 Tickets start at only $32

 Perfect way to complete your weekend getaway to St George

 Outdoor amphitheatre with beautiful red rock scenery

 Broadway quality talent and production

We met two Broadway actors who are in the shows, who told us their favorite performances and their first impressions of Tuacahn!

Wilkie Ferguson III - plays Sebastian (The Little Mermaid) and Genie from Aladdin & King Louie from The Jungle Book (When You Wish)

• Performed in Hairspray

• Says his favorite Summer series show is When You Wish, because it's Disney's greatest hits all in one show

Elisabeth Evans - plays Maria (The Sound of Music) and Belle from Beauty and the Beast & Snow White (When You Wish)

• Performed in Once on Broadway

• Says her favorite Summer series show is "The Sound of Music" because the first show she ever did was the same one, and playing Gretl!

The actors also love Disney's The Little Mermaid because there's a new look for Costumes, Set Design, Choreography and Special Effects!

To purchase tickets today, go to TUACAHN.ORG and use promo code PLACE25 to receive 25% OFF! Limit of 6 tickets per customer and restrictions apply.