Where you can get a Bachelor’s degree and learn a trade in 3 years

While the wait list for other nursing programs can take years, Eagle Gate College requires no prerequisites and has no wait list.

Assistant Dean of Eagle Gate's Nursing Program, Andy Nydegger, says the degree is offered in a hybrid format with over 80-percent of courses available

online, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree can be attained in as little as 36 months.

We interviewed two current students who listed some of the things they love about the program which include a convenient Layton campus and online classes, and the program is a faster way to get a bachelor's degree and a good job right away. Registered nurses are really high in demand, and with a BSN, they earn higher pay and have more opportunities, such as doing their clinicals in local hospitals.

Andy says Eagle Gate will take transfer credits and the BS in Nursing degree is fully accredited by the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

