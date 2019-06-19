Utah Consumer Alert: Beware of fake Wells Fargo ‘crucial notice’ text

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Commerce is warning about phony texts purporting to be from Wells Fargo Bank.

Executive Director Francine Giani said Wednesday the Utah Division of Consumer Protection has received a report about the phony texts.

The “crucial notice” text asks the recipient to call a phone number that leads to a recorded message claiming that the person’s Wells Fargo Bank account was compromised and that the bank needs to confirm important personal information.

The recorded message then prompts the consumer to enter the following information into their phone pad so that their ATM card can be reissued:

Wells Fargo ATM card number

Social security number

Wells Fargo ATM card pin number

Wells Fargo ATM card expiration date

Wells Fargo 3-digit security code on back of ATM card

Billing zip code and last known checking account balance

According to Wells Fargo Bank, this texting scam has been reported in neighboring Western states but had not been reported previously in Utah.

The Consumer Protection Department has this advice on what to do about scams like this one:

Never give out personal information or bank account details to anyone over the phone. This also goes for your Social Security if someone asks you to confirm the last 4 digits of your number.

Anyone who tells you to wire money, pay with a gift card, or send cash is a scammer. Always. No matter whom they say they are.

If you’re worried about a text or call from someone who claims to be from a known business or government agency, hang up the phone and call the established contact numbers published for the real company or government agency to find out more information.

If you are a Wells Fargo customer who received this text and clicked on the link or provided information, you’re asked to call Wells Fargo immediately at 1-866-867-5568.

For more information on how to protect yourself from scams and how to file a complaint, go to the Consumer Protection website.