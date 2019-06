× One dead after motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop Road

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Trapper’s Loop, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Courtney Ryan with the WCSO said the 37-year-old man was wearing a helmet and other protective gear when he crashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man died at the scene of the accident.