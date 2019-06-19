Marie Osmond to perform with the Utah Symphony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marie Osmond has wrapped up her residency with brother Donny in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean she's taking it easy.

Now, you can experience her iconic talent during a performance with the Utah Symphony at Deer Valley. Marie will be performing selections from her latest album, and classics like "Paper Roses", and "Somewhere" from West Side Story.

Marie's nephew David Osmond will also perform during the unforgettable evening, along with singer Daniel Emmet.

If you'd like to be in the audience of Marie Osmond with the Utah Symphony on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m., get your tickets at deervalleymusicfestival.org.