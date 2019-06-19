I-80 reopens after train carrying hazardous material and munitions derails east of Elko

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKO, Nev. -- I-80 is open again near Wells, Nevada after a train carrying hazardous material and munitions derailed and prompted a closure.

Transportation officials stated the closure had been cleared as of about 1:15 p.m. MDT, and police said there are no reports of injury.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office states a hazardous material spilled as a result of the derailment, which occurred around 10:51 a.m. MDT. Lt. Kevin McKinney said aluminum oxide was released after the crash.

“Right now they’re decontaminating any individuals who have been exposed that we know of," he said.

McKinney said the cars carrying small arms and explosives were further down the train and were not breached. He said those cars are still secure and responders are not opening them. Those potentially explosive materials include ammonium nitrate, small arms and grenades along with ammunition.

“It appears that some of the cars, last count I had was 19, were involved in the derailment," McKinney said. "No engines were involved.”

McKinney said the train is a Union Pacific cargo train and there were no passengers aboard. He said they believe the munitions being transported are military grade.

Eastbound I-80 was closed at mile marker 352 and westbound was closed at mile marker 360, and drivers were detoured onto US 93. The road has since reopened.

Video posted by Michael Lyday on Twitter shows the aftermath of the derailment.

Wells is a small town located between Elko and and Nevada-Utah border.

