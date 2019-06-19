How one feature on your phone can save your life, and how to activate it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Katie Marble with Zero Fatalities stopped by to share important information to keep the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the 100 Safest Days!

"Human error causes 94% of all crashes. Driving during the summer months, Utah drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and people riding motorcycles and bicycles each need to practice improving their roadway safety, by changing individual behaviors. Each one of us make all the difference."

"Anything that takes your active attention away from the road is a distraction! In 4.6 seconds, your car going 60 MPH travels more than the length of a football field!"

She also told us about a life-changing tool to help us all make each drive our safest: The DO NOT DISTURB mode on our phones.

Steps to activate for iPHONE

• Settings

• Do Not Disturb

o Select Automatically, Manually, or When Connected to Bluetooth

• Auto-Reply

o Choose Favorites or All Contacts

• Customize your Auto-Reply Message

Steps to activate mode on Android

• Settings

• Sounds and Vibration

• Do not disturb

• Turn on now (manually turn it on and off!)

Learn about other safety features on your phone at in the Stories on their Instagram page and at zerofatalities.com.