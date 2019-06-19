A pair of red foxes escaped from their enclosure at Logan’s Zootah at Willow Park

LOGAN, Utah — A pair of red foxes escaped from Zootah at Willow Park in Logan.

Logan Police tweeted the pair escaped from their closure and asked people in the area to keep an eye out for them.

The foxes are not usually aggressive but are not used to being out on their own, so anyone who sees them is asked to watch from a distance and not feed or pet them.

Call police at 435-753-7555.

Zootah at Willow Park is a small park with birds such as eagles and swans and small animals like coyotes and fallow deer.