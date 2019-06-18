You can be a part of ‘Putting for Pencils’ Charity Golf Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salt Lake City Mission helps families who are struggling to make ends meet, and you can help them at an upcoming golf tourney.

The Putting For Pencils Charity Golf Tournament is on June 22, 2019 at Glendale Golf Course. You can sign up here. The tournament helps provide free backpacks and school supplies for hundreds of local children each year.

The 5th Annual Back to School event is on August 10, 2019 and will help local children in need, while providing fun and encouraging activities to prepare for the school year. There will be a free luncheon, family activities and more. School supplies, clothing and other essentials will be distributed to the deserving families who have school aged children. They are still looking for volunteers and donations of school supplies and bicycles for this event.

Visit Saltlakecitymission.org or follow them on Facebook for more information.