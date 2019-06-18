× Tooele County Courthouse to close Wednesday for utility repairs

TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele County Courthouse will be closed all day Wednesday, June 19, while Tooele City repairs two water main lines.

Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant signed an order Tuesday directing the closure of the courthouse for one day.

Court operations for Tooele will continue in temporary locations on Wednesday:

Emergency court filings, such as protective orders, can be filed at the Matheson Courthouse, 450 South State Street, Salt Lake City, or at the West Jordan Courthouse, 8080 South Redwood Road, West Jordan,

Those who have questions about their criminal matter can contact their probation officer, or call 435-833-8040.

If you have a District Court filing that is due June 19, please call 801-233-9771

The Tooele County Courthouse will be back in operation on Thursday, June 20 .