The free program that gets your 4-year-old ready for Kindergarten

Is kindergarten sneaking up on you, and you're wondering if your child will be behind the other kids in class?

We talked to Waterford UPSTART Public Relations Manager Kim Fischer about an easy way to get preschool-aged children fully ready for kindergarten.

Waterford UPSTART it at home kindergarten prep that gives parents the tools they need to get their child ready for school. That includes adaptive software the child uses 15 minutes a day 5 days a week, and parent coaches who help moms and dads learn how to continue their child`s education offline through fun games and tasks that coincide with their children`s lessons.

This is a state funded program so that means it costs nothing for families. And, if families don't have technology in their homes, Waterford UPSTART will provide that as well at no cost.

Waterford UPSTART has grown since starting 10 years ago with hundreds of children. Now they're recruiting for the fall and looking for more than 19,000 children. There are still slots available. The children must be four years old and starting in kindergarten in the fall of 2020 to take part.

If you are interested in registering your child, head over to the website, waterfordupstart.org. Registration is online and it only takes a few minutes.

You can also call for more information using 800-669-4533.