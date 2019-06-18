Strawberry Days brings concerts, food and more to Pleasant Grove ahead of weekend rodeo

Posted 8:51 am, June 18, 2019, by

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah -- The Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days Rodeo begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday, and there are plenty of activities in the days leading up to the main event.

Tuesday's events include a Safety Fair, Strawberry Topping and a concert in the park—and more events are planned for the remainder of the week.

Budah got a preview of some of the festivities, see the videos above for details.

Click here for complete details and the schedule for Strawberry Days in Pleasant Grove. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.