Spring water undercuts road to Navajo Lake in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Spring water running beneath a road caused some major upheaval to the pavement in Kane County near Navajo Lake last week.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office the road to Navajo Lake, just west of the Navajo Lake Campground, was damaged June 13.

The sheriff’s office states spring water running under the road after heavy snowfall and water build up created enough pressure to undercut the road.

Photos show the extensive damage to the road, and the sheriff’s office states Kane County Road crews have been filling and shoring up the bank so the road can be fully reopened.

The road will be completely rebuilt in the fall.

The road to Navajo Lake remains open to traffic in the meantime.

“Thanks to the Cedar Mountain Fire District & Navajo Lake Lodge employees for closing off the damaged part of the road and keeping the visitors safe,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Thanks to the Kane County Road crew for all the work they have done on the road.”