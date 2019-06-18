Police: man offered a 12-year-old boy $50 to go with him

Posted 5:06 pm, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, June 18, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a man who they say approached a child and offered him money.

A 12-year-old’s father told police he was walking with his son on the Jordan River Parkway Trail Sunday morning when a “suspicious” man approached the boy and asked, “What would you do to earn $50?”

The father said the incident happened after his son ran ahead of him a short distance, and then the man approached him. The boy turned and ran back to tell his dad what happened, according to a press release from the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The father managed to photograph the man as he walked away.

Police described the suspect in the photograph as a white 65-year-old heavyset man wearing a red tank top, red shorts and a gray and black baseball cap.

South Salt Lake Police are looking to question the man about the incident.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, police ask them to call 801-840-4000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.