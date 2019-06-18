× Police: man offered a 12-year-old boy $50 to go with him

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a man who they say approached a child and offered him money.

A 12-year-old’s father told police he was walking with his son on the Jordan River Parkway Trail Sunday morning when a “suspicious” man approached the boy and asked, “What would you do to earn $50?”

The father said the incident happened after his son ran ahead of him a short distance, and then the man approached him. The boy turned and ran back to tell his dad what happened, according to a press release from the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The father managed to photograph the man as he walked away.

Police described the suspect in the photograph as a white 65-year-old heavyset man wearing a red tank top, red shorts and a gray and black baseball cap.

South Salt Lake Police are looking to question the man about the incident.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, police ask them to call 801-840-4000.