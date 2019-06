Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Marie Osmond will perform with the Utah Symphony in the annual Deer Valley Music Festival.

She will perform with the symphony Saturday June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Among the songs she'll perform are "Paper Roses," "Somewhere" from West Side Story, as well as some songs from her latest album.

Marie joined Kerri and Tamara this morning to talk about the performance and being a "Utah girl."

She also had some fun with meteorologist Allison Croghan.