Man in critical condition after shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in West Jordan early Tuesday morning.

West Jordan Police responded to a report of shots fired near 2800 West and 7400 South around 12:30 a.m.

Officers found shell casings at that scene, but no victim.

They later learned a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital via a private vehicle. From there an ambulance rushed him to another hospital.

He was transported in critical condition.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.