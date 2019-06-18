Learn how to make meringue the right way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Petra Vigil, owner of Petra's Backstubchen joined us with her recipe from Germany for Rhubarb Cake with Meringue.

She showed us how to make the meringue the right way with just egg whites and sugar. She says to mix those two ingredients until they're light and fluffy.

The cake is a German recipe. The dough has flour, sugar, baking powder, eggs, vanilla extract and butter. Fresh, cut rhubarb goes on top. The meringue goes on top of that.

You can find more delicious desserts and pastries by Petra's Backstubchen at local farmer's markets and in stores or by visiting: petrasbackstubchen.com.