× Fire crews responding to hazmat situation at U of U

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency crews responding to a hazardous materials situation at the University of Utah Tuesday night.

Salt Lake City Fire Department personnel and vehicles are outside the university’s Department of Chemistry as they respond to a hazmat report, University of Utah Police confirmed.

The cause was a small hazmat spill at about 6 p.m., according to SLCFD Division Chief Ryan Mellor told Fox 13 News.

One person was sent to the hospital as a precaution, Mellor said. They expect it will be cleaned up by 11 p.m.

A laboratory technician dropped a glass container of boron trichloride diethelyne, which could potentially become airborne and hazardous if mixed with water, said Tony Allred, captain of the department’s hazardous materials response team.

As a precaution, the technician was taken to the hospital and the building was evacuated, Allred said, to ensure there would be no potential for exposure to the chemical.

After evacuating, hazmat crews from SLCFD and West Valley City Fire have a stabilization plan to contain and clean up the chemicals before they turn it over to university environmental health officials.