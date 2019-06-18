Child falls from window in Weber County town of West Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN, Utah -- A child fell from a window in the Weber County town of West Haven Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Haven Pointe Apartments located at 2265 south and 1100 west around 3:30.

A 23-month-old boy fell from a third story apartment window and fell about 19 feet according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

The child leaned against the screen, it popped out and the child fell.

The other child in the bedroom ran to tell the mother what happened, and another woman on the first floor saw what happened and ran out to help the boy.

The child was conscious and alert and was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital and is expected to be okay.

