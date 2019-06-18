Jeep rolls over, hits another car in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Jeep rolled over on its roof and on top of another car in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking called it “a pretty dynamic accident,” and said the fact that everyone was wearing seat belts “probably saved lives.”

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

Wilking says the Jeep was westbound on 500 south and ran the red light at 300 west.

A car northbound on 300 west was going through the light and clipped the rear end of the Jeep.

That caused the Jeep to land on top of another car that was southbound on 300 west.

Silvia Garcia was in that car on her way to work and through a translator, said she wasn’t scared at the time because it happened so suddenly and she was busy driving.

This was the second rollover downtown Tuesday morning.

Detective Wilking said weather cannot be blamed.

“The sky is beautiful, beautiful blue skies,” he said. “People need to be paying attention to the road, they need to be looking out for pedestrians, pay attention to traffic signals.”

Officers closed off several streets in the area as they investigated the accident.