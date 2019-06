Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to get festive for the Fourth, but don't have extra money in the budget? Make your own decor!

Christa Lysager, owner of Craft with Me, shows us how to use vinyl as a reverse stencil, and cute 4th of July door tags.

She is starting monthly craft nights at the Union Tavern with the first event being on July 16, 2019. More info can be found on both of their facebook pages. https://www.facebook.com/CraftWM/ or https://www.facebook.com/unionslc/