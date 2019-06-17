× VidAngel ordered to pay $62 million in lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — A lawsuit against Utah-founded company VidAngel has reached a verdict.

A jury found the company guilty of willfully infringing on Disney’s copyright. Disney was awarded $75,000 per work for “copyright award” and $1,250 per work for Digital Millennium Copyright Act Award. For 819 works, the total award is $62,448,750.

“We find today’s ruling unfortunate, but it has not lessened our resolve to save filtering for families,” the company wrote in a statement Monday. “VidAngel plans to appeal the District Court ruling, and explore options in the bankruptcy court. Our court system has checks and balances, and we are pursing (sic) options on that front as well.”

Fox 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.