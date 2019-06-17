Utah wide receiver Derrick Vickers gets another year of eligibility; QB Cameron Rising denied immediate eligibility

SALT LAKE CITY — The NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility for wide receiver Derrick Vickers.

According to a news release, Vickers will participate for the Utes as a senior in 2019.

Vickers played in five games for Utah in 2018 and returned four kickoffs for 78 yards (19.5) with a long return of 22 yards.

He joined the program prior to the 2018 season from Bakersfield College, where he earned California Community College Football Coaches Association first-team All-America all-purpose honors in 2014 and 2016.

He redshirted in 2015 and did not play in 2017.

The NCAA denied a petition to grant immediate eligibility for transfer quarterback Cameron Rising.

Rising was a freshman at Texas last fall, but enrolled at Utah this past spring.

The NCAA ruled he must complete a year in residence as a member of the Utes’ program, and will be eligible to practice but may not compete in 2019.

“We are pleased to hear that Derrick has been granted a fifth year of eligibility and will be able to play for us in the upcoming season,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity and he gives us another playmaker at the wide receiver position. While we’re disappointed that Cameron’s waiver was denied, he will continue to have a positive impact on our program and he will be ready to compete for us in 2020 and beyond.”