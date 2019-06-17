Utah tax reform town halls set

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has scheduled a series of town halls to discuss the hotly contentious issue of tax reform.

A bill in the legislature imploded earlier this year amid protests that the process was not transparent enough. Now, lawmakers are vowing to go around the state to solicit public feedback.

Legislative leaders argue that with declining revenues, the state will be unable to pay for ongoing government services like roads, schools and health care. The state is considering a massive overhaul of taxes, including the possibility of a sales tax on services or removing the earmark for education on income tax.

Here’s the town hall dates: