Utah tax reform town halls set

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature has scheduled a series of town halls to discuss the hotly contentious issue of tax reform.
A bill in the legislature imploded earlier this year amid protests that the process was not transparent enough. Now, lawmakers are vowing to go around the state to solicit public feedback.
Legislative leaders argue that with declining revenues, the state will be unable to pay for ongoing government services like roads, schools and health care. The state is considering a massive overhaul of taxes, including the possibility of a sales tax on services or removing the earmark for education on income tax.
Here’s the town hall dates:
- Tuesday, June 25 – Brigham City, Utah State University Brigham Campus, Multi-purpose room, 989 S Main St. Brigham City, UT 84302
- Open house – 6:00 p.m.
- Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 27 – Salt Lake County, Chamber West, Element Event Center, 5658 S. Cougar Lane (4800 W.), Kearns, UT
- Open house – 6:00 p.m.
- Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 28 – Richfield, Sevier County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Hall,410 E. 200 S., Richfield, UT
- Open house – 5:00 p.m.
- Town hall meeting – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29 – St. George, Dixie Tech, Auditorium & Lobby, 610 S. Tech Ridge Dr., St. George, UT
- Open house – 1:00 p.m.
- Town hall meeting – 2:00 p.m.
- Monday, July 8 – Davis County, Davis Tech, Business Resource Center, Main Conference Room, 450 S. Simmons Way, Kaysville, UT
- Open house – 6:00 p.m.
- Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 9 – Roosevelt, Crossroads Senior Center, 50 E. 200 S., Roosevelt, UT
- Open house – 6:00 p.m.
- Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 20 – Moab, Grand Center, 182 N. 500 W., Moab, UT
- Open house – 1:00 p.m.
- Town hall meeting – 2:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 30 – Utah County, Silicon Slopes/UTC, 2600 Executive Parkway, Suite 140, Lehi, UT
- Open house – 6:00 p.m.
- Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.